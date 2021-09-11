Notre Dame Avoids Upset, Tops Toledo With Late TD

Notre Dame escaped yet again on Saturday against unranked Toledo, extending its home win streak to 25. The Rockets couldn’t pull off the upset in a back-and-forth thriller that ended 32–29.



The Fighting Irish needed overtime to beat Florida State last Sunday and once again came out on top after a tight game against an unranked opponent. The game—which was exclusively streamed on Peacock—saw 16.5-point favorites Notre Dame need a late touchdown to skate by.

"You know, we've got to coach better, we've got to play better, execute better," Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly told Peacock after the win. "We're still trying to find ourselves."

No. 8 Notre Dame (2–0) traded blows with Toledo (1–1) in a fourth quarter that saw 31 total points. The Irish turned the ball over three times on Saturday to Toledo's one, their third coming when running back Kyren Williams fumbled with three minutes remaining and Notre Dame up 24–22.

Toledo took advantage and scored on a quarterback run by Dequan Finn that fooled the Notre Dame defense with just over a minute to go.

The Fighting Irish went on to immediately answer with a touchdown drive in less than 30 seconds and converted on a two-point conversion.

The game came to a merciful end after Notre Dame stripped Toledo for the fumble on their final drive of the game and recovered it to seal the game. For the second straight week, the Fighting Irish faithful can breathe a sigh of relief.

More College Sports Coverage: