Bama Player's Favorite Saban Saying Is 'Deez' Jokes

September 14, 2021
Unchecked: Aaron Rodgers’ Last Dance Is Off to an Awful Start
Alabama Player Hilariously Discusses Nick Saban Using 'Touch Deez, Suck on Deez' Jokes

Stop the season right here this is the best moment of 2021 for not only Alabama, but for all of college sports. 

In a hilarious press conference moment, Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle was asked what his favorite Nick Saban saying is, and he couldn't help but innocently describe Saban's use of "deez nuts" jokes.

"He always talking about 'touch deez' or 'suck on deez' ... all that," Battle said. 

And if you listen, you can hear someone yell "No!" in the background the second Battle answers honestly, but the "deez" had already slipped out and spilled all across the internet. Then there's a yelp of laughter from another media member, and maybe the funniest moment was when the Alabama sports information director awkwardly said, "Charlie ..." to let the next reporter know they could ask their question. 

"I don't know how to follow that one up," the reporter said. 

This is all happening while Battle, a junior, is smiling away, not aware that he's just become the new golden boy of Twitter. Strangely enough, this isn't the first time Saban has been connected to "deez nuts" jokes. 

Back in 2019, former Alabama running back Josh Jacobs described Saban's use of the joke on a regular basis. 

"If I was catching a lot of passes that day, he would try to say something like, 'Hey Josh, you keep catch all these passes, how about you hold deez?' or something like that," Jacobs said in 2019. "Just something funny for a coach to try and translate and get to know each player."

