September 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
SI's College Football Top 25 Preseason Rankings—Led By You-Know-Who
SI's College Football Top 25 Preseason Rankings—Led By You-Know-Who
Publish date:

LSU, Caesars Sportsbook Enter Sponsorship Agreement

Author:

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — LSU and Caesar’s Sportsbook announced Friday that they have entered into a multi-year sponsorship agreement, making Louisiana’s flagship state university the first in the Southeastern Conference to enter a financial partnership with a gambling company.

The value will “multiple millions” of dollars, a person familiar with the agreement said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the value of the contract has not been announced. The person also said there are no plans to place a sportsbook in Tiger Stadium or other LSU game venues included in the deal.

The deal comes as Louisiana, already home to several land-based or riverboat casinos, prepares to permit legal sports betting. The state’s Gaming Control Board is accepting casino applications for sports betting licenses.

The deal also comes as national rules governing college sports have begin to allow college athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness (NIL) without jeopardizing their eligibility. It remains unclear with players older than 21 will be able to participate in any of Caesar’s advertising campaigns at LSU or around the state.

Caesars also recently bought naming rights to the Superdome, the home stadium of the NFL’s New Orleans Saints, after the New Orleans sports venue’s pervious naming deal with German automaker Mercedes-Benz expired over the summer.

As part of its deal with LSU, Caesars Sportsbook will receive naming rights for the new Caesars Sportsbook Skyline Club at Tiger Stadium, as well as signage throughout Death Valley beginning on Saturday, Sept. 18 for LSU’s home game against Central Michigan. Caesars also post additional signage at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (basketball), Alex Box Stadium (baseball) and have a presence on LSU’s mobile sports app.

“We share a clear vision of how athletics and entertainment can come together to enhance the fan experience,” LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward said. “We are excited to join with Caesars to make that vision a reality.”

SI Recommends

Caesars has been steadily expanding its business operations in Louisiana and is set to undergo “large-scale” renovations transforming Harrah’s New Orleans to Caesars New Orleans, as well as Isle of Capri casino in Lake Charles, Louisiana, to Horseshoe Lake Charles.

In its announcement, Caesars said it is “committed to working with the Louisiana Association on Compulsive Gambling, regulators and the community to provide responsible gaming resources to all eligible sports bettors in the state.”

It also stated that it will not market to students or fans under the age of 21 or “highlight gaming offers inside campus facilities.”

Caesars also has committed to creating an annual scholarship fund to support LSU students from Louisiana.

“LSU athletics programs have always exemplified excellence, and at Caesars, we couldn’t be happier to partner with such an iconic brand in college athletics,” said Chris Holdren, Co-President of Caesars Digital. “We have a proud legacy in Louisiana, and bringing LSU fans and alumni closer to the sports they love while also offering scholarship opportunities will help us build upon that.”

More College Football Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Apr 17, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers huddle during warm ups before the annual Purple and White spring game at Tiger Stadium.
Play
College

LSU, Caesars Sportsbook Enter Sponsorship Agreement

Louisiana’s flagship state university is the first in the Southeastern Conference to enter a financial partnership with a gambling company.

pele
Soccer

Pelé's Daughter Says He's 'Recovering Well' Amid Reports of ICU Return

Pelé left the ICU following surgery for a tumor on his colon earlier this week, and ESPN reported that he had to return—something his daughter would not confirm.

dak-prescott-dallas-cowboys
Play
Betting

Patriots, Eagles, and Cowboys Getting Big Betting Action in Week 2

New England, Philadelphia, and Dallas all have exciting match-ups in Week 2 and our betting analysts discuss who will cover the spread.

ben-simmons-76ers-trade-ideas
Play
Podcasts

The Ben Simmons Countdown Continues | The Crossover

Ben Simmons updates, HOF reaction and the NBA’s involvement with Mexico City

miami-hurricanes-helmet
College Football

Ex-Miami Player Pleads Not Guilty to Killing His Teammate

Rashaun Jones pleaded not guilty to charges of killing Bryan Pata outside a South Florida apartment complex in 2006.

USMNT star Christian Pulisic
Soccer

U.K.'s 'Red' List Impacts USMNT Players' Availability to Face Panama

Christian Pulisic and other U.S. stars may not be able to travel to Panama for a qualifier that is sandwiched in between two home games next month.

Aug 28, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) jogs on the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium.
NFL

Beasley, Ferguson Offer to Buy Tickets for Unvaccinated Fans

The Bills wide receiver and long snapper told unvaccinated fans via social media that if they found tickets to road games, the players would buy them.

Screenshot of Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Traina on the SI Media Podcast
Play
Podcasts

Jimmy Kimmel and Cousin Sal | SI Media Podcast

Traina, Kimmel and Cousin Sal Hit on "Once Upon a Time in Queens," the 1980s, going viral and much more.