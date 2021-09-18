TreVeyon Henderson Sets New Freshman Rushing Record

Publish date: TreVeyon Henderson Runs All Over Tulsa in Record-Setting Day for Ohio State Freshman Star

Buckeyes freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson put together a monster performance in his first collegiate start of his Ohio State football career on Saturday.

Henderson rushed for 243 yards on 22 carries for three touchdowns that included two touchdowns of 48 and 52 yards respectively in the third quarter. His 243 yards broke Buckeyes running back Archie Griffin's record of 239 yards on 27 carries against the Tar Heels in 1972.

The Buckeyes have accumulated 426 yards of offense with 272 coming on the ground against Tulsa. In a Buckeyes' loss to Oregon State last Saturday, Henderson rushed for 54 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown.

Ohio State leads Tulsa 27-20 midway through the fourth quarter.

More College Football Coverage