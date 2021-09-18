September 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

TreVeyon Henderson Runs All Over Tulsa in Record-Setting Day for Ohio State Freshman Star

Author:
TreVeyon Henderson

Buckeyes freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson put together a monster performance in his first collegiate start of his Ohio State football career on Saturday.

Henderson rushed for 243 yards on 22 carries for three touchdowns that included two touchdowns of 48 and 52 yards respectively in the third quarter. His 243 yards broke Buckeyes running back Archie Griffin's record of 239 yards on 27 carries against the Tar Heels in 1972. 

The Buckeyes have accumulated 426 yards of offense with 272 coming on the ground against Tulsa. In a Buckeyes' loss to Oregon State last Saturday, Henderson rushed for 54 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown. 

SI Recommends

Ohio State leads Tulsa 27-20 midway through the fourth quarter.

More College Football Coverage

YOU MAY LIKE

TreVeyon Henderson
College Football

TreVeyon Henderson Sets New Freshman Rushing Record

Henderson rushed for 243 yards on 22 carries for three touchdowns that included two touchdowns of 48 and 52 yards respectively in the third quarter.

Mike Wright Jr. (48) after umpire Bill Welke (3) throws him out during the ninth inning.
MLB

Wright Dealt Three-Game Suspension for Hitting Ohtani

White Sox manager Tony La Russa was suspended for one game after he was ejected during the same inning when he confronted the umpires.

Three baseballs.
MLB

Minor League Players Protest Low Pay With Wristbands

Advocates for Minor Leaguers, an acting voice for minor league players, said that the players protesting will make less than $12,000 a year.

oklahoma-int-screenshot
College Football

Oklahoma Interception Causes Gus Johnson to Lose His Mind

D.J. Graham's Madden-level pick had Johnson beside himself and left Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler speechless.

Lens fans storm the field against Lille.
Soccer

Lens-Lille Interrupted By On-Field Fan Violence

Lens fans invaded the pitch to confront Lille's away fan section during halftime in the second incident of on-field fan violence in Ligue 1 this season.

USC Trojans helmets on the field before the start of the annual 2017 Spring Game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
College Football

USC Plane Tips on Airport Tarmac; Nobody Injured

The Trojans' plane tipped backwards, sending the plane's nose ascending in the air. All remaining passengers were later removed without harm.

Dillon Gabriel
College Football

UCF's Dillon Gabriel Fractures Clavicle in Louisville Loss

The Knights' star quarterback will not need surgery but there is no timetable for his return.

Hamilton High's Nicco Marchiol celebrates.
High School

Hamilton Football Pulls Off Stunning 17-Point Comeback With 1:09 Left

Arizona's Hamilton High School erased a 24-7 deficit with 1:09 left in the fourth quarter to defeat Nevada's Bishop Gorman on Friday.