Oklahoma Interception Causes Gus Johnson to Lose His Mind

September 18, 2021
NCAAF
This Oklahoma Interception Caused Gus Johnson to Lose His Mind

Author:

Leading 23–9 in the fourth quarter against Nebraska, Oklahoma's defense came up with an interception that Madden players would envy, sending play-by-play announcer Gus Johnson into an excited frenzy. 

In an attempt to save its lackluster day, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez threw a last-ditch heave on 4th-and-18 with eight minutes remaining. But before a Cornhusker could snag it, Oklahoma's D.J. Graham took a flying leap, reaching over to catch the ball with one hand while practically horizontal mid-air. 

Had Graham simply swatted the ball away, Oklahoma would have taken over on its own 24 instead of within the 5-yard line. The Sooners went three and out and had to punt it back to the Huskers, but no one can blame Graham for what already is already an interception of the year candidate. 

It was arguably the best play of this young college football season. At least, quarterback Spencer Rattler seems to agree based on his reaction after-the-fact. 

In a renewing of an old college football rivalry 50 years after the "Game of the Century", Oklahoma pulled off a 23–16 victory over Nebraska.

