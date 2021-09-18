USC Plane Tips on Airport Tarmac; Nobody Injured

September 18, 2021
NCAAF
USC Plane Tips Backward While Sitting on Airport Tarmac; Nobody Injured

Author:

Things got scary briefly for USC football coaches, players and staff members on Friday. As the Trojans' plane landed on the tarmac at Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport in Idaho, it tipped backwards, sending the plane's nose ascending in the air.

The grounds crew for the plane did not put the plane's tail stand in place. After the scary moment, the grounds crew leveled the plane, allowing the remainder of the passengers to exit. 

According to the university, coaches and staff members were still on the plane. Players had exited the plane before the incident took place. Nobody was injured in the incident.

USC (1–1) prepares to start the post-Clayton Helton era after the sixth-year coach was fired on Monday. USC cornerbacks coach Donte Williams will serve as interim head coach when the Trojans face Washington State (1–1) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. 

