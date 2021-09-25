September 25, 2021
Notre Dame's Jack Coan Suffers Injury Versus Wisconsin

Jack Coan

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan limped off the field after a sack and went into the medical tent during the third quarter of Saturday's top-25 matchup against Wisconsin.

Coan attempted to throw on the sideline after coming out of the tent but could not complete his normal follow through without showing considerable pain. 

Coan, who threw for 158 yards on 15-of-29 passing and a touchdown, left the field for the locker room. He came back to the field with his helmet on but did not re-enter the game against his former team. The QB transferred to South Bend in 2020 after four years with the Badgers, including a 12–6 record as a starter in Madison.

The Fighting Irish's (3–0) hopes of remaining undefeated on the season lie in the hands of redshirt freshman quarterback Drew Pyne, who replaced Coan on the field.

Pyne is a former four-star recruit who saw action in four games last season, completing two passes for 12 yards.

After Coan's injury, the Badgers took a 13–10 lead after they were stuffed in the red zone before Notre Dame immediately responded with a 97-yard kickoff return for a score.

