Washington State wide receiver Brandon Gray is in stable but serious condition at a Spokane hospital after a shooting in Pullman Saturday morning, the school and police said.

"We are aware of an incident involving WSU football student-athlete Brandon Gray that occurred last night in Pullman," Pat Chun, WSU director of athletics, said in the release."Brandon was transported to a Spokane hospital where he is in serious but stable condition."

Earlier, Pullman police released a statement detailing the incident before officially naming Gray as one of the victims. In a release, police said they responded to a call at roughly 12 a.m. about a party at the 1200 block of NE Myrtle St. that had over 200 people. Police heard multiple gunshots shortly after arriving on the scene and found two males with multiple gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was Gray, and the other was Liban Barre, who later died at the hospital. Police arrested George Harris III, 23, for Assault 2 for his involvement in the shooting, but the investigation is still ongoing police said.

Most of the WSU football team traveled Friday for Saturday's game against Utah, which they lost 24–13 to fall to 1–3 on the season.

"I have so much respect for this team for how they played, I know we didn't win, I know we weren't great, but for them to go out and play as hard as they did with the news they got this morning about their teammate—I think it's a tribute to their character," WSU coach Nick Rolovich said after the loss.