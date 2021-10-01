October 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Week 5 College Football Betting Spotlight
Week 5 College Football Betting Spotlight
Publish date:

UVA Scores Bizarre Accidental Touchdown Pass As Miami Drops Interception

Author:

Virginia's Dontayvion Wicks easily made the catch of the year against Miami on Thursday night. 

Quarterback Brennan Armstrong launched a 36-yard pass into the end zone, but Miami cornerback Marcus Clarke leaped into the air to try to snag an interception. And he was almost successful until it slipped out of his hands. 

Wicks tried to recover but the ball then went over his shoulder, hitting his backside before lofting back into the air. The wide receiver was quick to pivot onto his back, snagging the ball in the end zone for a touchdown. 

Even the referee on the spot was shocked by the bizarre catch and slightly hesitated before calling the touchdown. Armstrong's heave put Virginia ahead 25-17 in the third quarter, and Wayne Taulapapa secured the two-point conversion. 

SI Recommends

Wicks, a sophomore, came into week five with 22 catches for 460 yards and four touchdowns. He missed last season after suffering an injury in preseason camp. 

More College Football Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

virginia miami
Play
College Football

UVA Scores Accidental Touchdown After Miami Drops INT

UVA wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks easily made the catch of the year after a Miami player dropped an interception and it bounced off Wicks's backside.

alyssa-thomas
WNBA

Alyssa Thomas Records Double-Double in Game 2 vs. Sky

Nine months ago, Thomas was undergoing surgery for an Achilles injury. She posted a double double in Thursday's victory.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. (17) against the Denver Broncos at TIAA Bank Field.
NFL

Jaguars' DJ Chark Fractures Ankle vs. Bengals

Chark suffered the injury on the Jaguars opening drive of the game.

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform on the Coachella Stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Fields in April 2012 in Indio. The rappers surprised the crowd when they performed with a hologram of Tupac Shakur, who died in 1996. Coachella 2012 2
NFL

Twitter Reacts to 'Xxplosive' Super Bowl LVI Halftime Lineup

NFL dropped it like it was hot with the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show lineup, which might just finally identify 'The Real Slim Shady.'

Paul-Riley-NC-Courage-Fired
Play
Soccer

NC Courage Fire Coach After Ex-Players Allege Sexual Coercion

The North Carolina Courage have fired coach Paul Riley in the wake of a report from The Athletic which detailed former players accusing Riley of sexual coercion.

SB HALFTIME
NFL

Dr. Dre, Eminem Among Star-Studded Super Bowl Halftime Lineup

The halftime show for Super Bowl LVI will feature a star-studded group of artists.

brady-belichick
NFL

Edelman Sums up Brady-Belichick 'Goat Bowl' With Office Meme

Sunday will mark Brady's first time facing off against his former team since leaving in March 2020 for Tampa Bay.

aaron-judge-yankees-blue-jays
MLB

MLB Playoff Picture: Sorting Through AL Wild Card Scenarios

We could see some serious chaos down the stretch in the American League to close the 2021 season.