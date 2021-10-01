UVA Scores Accidental Touchdown After Miami Drops INT

Virginia's Dontayvion Wicks easily made the catch of the year against Miami on Thursday night.

Quarterback Brennan Armstrong launched a 36-yard pass into the end zone, but Miami cornerback Marcus Clarke leaped into the air to try to snag an interception. And he was almost successful until it slipped out of his hands.

Wicks tried to recover but the ball then went over his shoulder, hitting his backside before lofting back into the air. The wide receiver was quick to pivot onto his back, snagging the ball in the end zone for a touchdown.

Even the referee on the spot was shocked by the bizarre catch and slightly hesitated before calling the touchdown. Armstrong's heave put Virginia ahead 25-17 in the third quarter, and Wayne Taulapapa secured the two-point conversion.

Wicks, a sophomore, came into week five with 22 catches for 460 yards and four touchdowns. He missed last season after suffering an injury in preseason camp.

More College Football Coverage: