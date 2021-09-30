September 30, 2021
SI Top Ten: All-Time College Quarterbacks
College Football Expert Picks: SEC Showdowns Pace Week 5

After a chaotic Week 4 in college football—one that saw Clemson lose (again), Oklahoma escape West Virginia and Auburn need a wild late touchdown to beat Georgia State—can the momentum keep going this weekend?

A pair of huge SEC matchups pace Week 5, featuring upstart programs traveling to yearly juggernauts: No. 1 Alabama hosts No. 12 Ole Miss, and No. 2 Georgia hosts No. 8 Arkansas. Elsewhere, No. 7 Cincinnati will look to beef up its playoff résumé when meets No. 9 Notre Dame in South Bend, and No. 19 Oklahoma State greets No. 21 Baylor in a battle of Big 12 unbeatens.

Other intrigue includes No. 25 Clemson looking to bounce back against Boston College, No. 14 Michigan visiting Wisconsin in Camp Randall, No. 5 Iowa traveling to Maryland Friday night and Texas trying to survive a trip to TCU, which has given the Longhorns plenty of trouble in the past.

Week 5 Best Bets: Composite Ratings Pick the Winners

Who will win 17 of Week 5's biggest games? Sports Illustrated's staff picks are below.

Standings to Date:

Molly Geary: 43–21
John Garcia: 40–24
Pat Forde: 36–28
Ross Dellenger: 35–29
Richard Johnson: 34–30

Week 5 predictions:

