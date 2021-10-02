Cincinnati might have further solidified its playoff résumé on Saturday. The Bearcats held off a late push by Notre Dame, winning 23–14 to snap the Fighting Irish's 26-game home win streak.

The pivotal victory marked Cincinnati's third top-10 win ever in program history, its first since 2006 against Rutgers. It was also the first time the Bearcats had won a top-10 road game (they were previously 0–23).

Cincinnati ran out to an 17–0 first half lead while the Irish offense looked disjointed. It wasn't until the final 90 seconds of the third quarter that Kyren Williams's touchdown carry to spark Notre Dame's offense to life. Drew Pyne threw to Braden Lenzy for a 32-yard touchdown minutes later, bringing the game within four points halfway through the fourth.

However, Cincinnati answered with a touchdown of its own on the next drive, pushing ahead 24–13, and held on until the end.

Although it may be early given that it's just Week 5, Saturday's performance arguably further solidified Cincinnati's playoff résumé and proved its value a Group of Five contender.

The rest of Cincinnati's schedule could be smooth sailing, with the two biggest games remaining being home dates with UCF in two weeks and SMU in late November.

