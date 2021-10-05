Kiffin Sorry for 'Popcorn' Comment Before Loss to Alabama

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin apologized Monday for his "stupid" comment before a loss to Alabama on Saturday afternoon.

Kiffin concluded his pregame interview with CBS sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl by telling viewers to "get your popcorn ready," before tossing his headset and jogging to the sideline. But Kiffin's bravado didn't exactly pay off. Ole Miss fell into a 28-0 deficit on Saturday before losing 42-21.

"When I found out afterwards that it looked rude, which it did, I contacted Jamie and made sure that she knew that was not on purpose," Kiffin said Monday. "I apologize for that. It was not done on purpose at all. Looked like it, though. I saw it."

Kiffin served as Alabama's offensive coordinator under Nick Saban from 2014-16. Alabama defeated Ole Miss 63-48 last season, a game in which Kiffin's offense tallied 647 yards.

Ole Miss enters Saturday's matchup with No. 13 Arkansas at 3–1 in 2021.

More College Football Coverage:

• Oregon's Playoff Dreams Don't Die Loss at Stanford

• Rooting for College Football Chaos? These Matchups Are Key

• Order Restored in CFB as Georgia, Alabama Dominate

• Alabama Turns SEC Blockbuster Into Beatdown