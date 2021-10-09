October 9, 2021
Fox Runs Onto Field at Cotton Bowl During Red River Showdown

Author:

There was plenty of action to start the Red River Rivalry game between No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 21 Texas, but nothing generated as much buzz as a fox running wild on the field at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday. 

Early in the first quarter, the fox was seen running along the sideline before it escaped behind the advertising boards behind the end zone.

The fox wasn't the only one that had a free pass into the Oklahoma end zone early on. By that time, less than two minutes into the game, Texas already had a 14–0 lead thanks to a 75-yard touchdown pass from Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson to Xavier Worthy and a short rushing touchdown from Bijan Robinson following a blocked punt. 

By the end of the first quarter, Texas had extended its lead to 28–7 with Thompson throwing three touchdowns. 

While the fox stole the show to those at the game, the ABC broadcast failed to show its jaunt down the field, leading fans on social media into a comedic uproar. 

