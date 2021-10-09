Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler was benched in the second quarter of the Red River Showdown on Saturday after Texas broke out to an early lead.

With eight minutes left in the first half and No. 21 Texas leading 35-20, five-star recruit Caleb Williams entered the game for Rattler after the sophomore fumbled for his second turnover of the afternoon for the No. 6 Sooners.

Three plays later, Texas scored its fifth touchdown of the half. The Longhorns' 38 first-half points are the most they have ever scored in a half against Oklahoma.

Rattler left the game having completed eight of 15 passes for 111 yards with an interception along with minus-9 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. The preseason Heisman contender has dealt with boos and chants from Oklahoma fans for Williams to replace him throughout the season.

"I don’t worry about that all," Rattler told ESPN in his postgame interview after a 16-13 win against West Virginia on Sept. 26. "I don’t listen to them. They’re not on the field."

Earlier in the game, Williams ran for a 66-yard touchdown as cameras caught Rattler with a seemingly less-than-pleased reaction.

Meanwhile, Texas quarterback Casey Thompson put together a stellar first half with 244 yards and four touchdowns on 10-for-16 passing.

