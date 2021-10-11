Miami (Fla.) coach Manny Diaz announced on his weekly radio show Monday that quarterback D'Eriq King will have season-ending shoulder surgery.

Freshman Tyler Van Dyke will start for Miami going forward, Diaz said.

King injured his shoulder against Michigan State on Sept. 11 and stayed in the game in a 38–17 Miami loss. The signal-caller missed Miami's last two games, a win over Central Connecticut State and a loss to Virginia.

The former Houston quarterback transferred to Miami after four seasons and has a history of significant injuries. His first season with the Hurricanes ended with a torn ACL in last year's Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma State. The team went on to lose 37–34.

Before that, King suffered a non-contact knee injury in 2018 that ended his season with the Cougars after 11 games.

Van Dyke will start for the Hurricanes when the team travels face North Carolina. This season, he has completed 25 of 41 pass attempts for 473 yards and four touchdowns, three of which came against Central Connecticut.

Miami is 2–3 on the season. Kickoff against North Carolina is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.

