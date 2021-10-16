How The Hawkeye's Children's Hospital Tradition Began

October 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Traditions: The story behind the heartwarming Iowa Wave
Traditions: The story behind the heartwarming Iowa Wave
Publish date:

How a Facebook Post Sparked The Hawkeye's Children's Hospital Tradition

Author:

Each college campus has its traditions. 

Penn State and its White Out, Wisconsin and House of Pain’s "Jump Around," Virginia Tech and Metallica’s hit "Enter Sandman." But then there's Iowa and its sentimental wave. 

At the end of each first quarter, thousands of fans, players, coaches and staff members in Kinnick Stadium turn to wave at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, which overlooks the stadium. The top floor, dubbed the Press Box Cafe, was completed prior to the 2017 season. Patients and families gather at the floor-to-ceiling windows during home games to watch the Hawkeyes, sometimes holding signs on several of the top floors.  

It all began with a Facebook post by an Iowa fan in 2017. 

SI Recommends

"I think with the new U of I hospital addition open," the post read, "Kinnick should hold a "wave to the kids" minute during every game."

At the end of the first quarter during this first home game that season, the PA announcer asked the fans decked out in yellow and black to wave at the fans watching from the windows. 

And during night games, fans will turn on their cell phone lights to illuminate Kinnick when they wave.

The in-person wave briefly paused during the COVID-19 pandemic as the Big Ten did not allow fans into stadiums. Instead, Hawkeye fans kept the tradition going as they virtually waved to the hospital throughout the 2020 season.

Keep an eye out on Saturday as the Hawkeyes face-off against Purdue at Kinnick, and if you happen to attend, make sure to give a wave. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Iowa Hawkeyes players wave to patients in the Stead Family Children's Hospital during a NCAA non-conference football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Play
College Football

How The Hawkeye's Children's Hospital Tradition Began

The iconic Iowa football wave started in 2017 when the children's hospital next door was completed.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah celebrates a goal.
Soccer

Salah's Wonder Goal Highlights Impeccable Run of Form

For the second straight match, Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah scored a goal-of-the-year contender in a 5-0 win vs. Watford.

bravescelebrate-H
MLB

MLB Roundtable: Who's Going to Win the NLCS?

Will it be the Dodgers or the Braves representing the National League in the World Series?

Lamar Jackson throwing for the Ravens.
College Football

Louisville Shocks Jackson With News of Jersey Retirement

Louisville surprised Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson with news that the university will retire his No. 8 jersey on Nov. 13 when the Cardinals host Syracuse.

Pittsburgh Steelers Najee Harris
Play
Fantasy

Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings & Stat Projections (2021)

Najee Harris sits atop the Week 6 running back rankings as the Steelers host the Seahawks during Sunday Night Football.

1-carlos-correa-hr
MLB

Carlos Correa's Seventh-Inning Homer Is A Masterpiece

What the shortstop accomplished on Friday against the Red Sox is one of the most difficult tricks for a hitter to pull off. And yet, he succeeded with so little room to triumph.

1-wnba-promo-pic-game-3
WNBA

Do The Mercury Have an Answer in Game 4?

Phoenix fell in a lopsided 86–50 loss on Friday as its Big Three struggled to find a rhythm. Will Taurasi, Griner and Diggins-Smith be able to force a Game 5?

Deion Sanders during a JSU football game
College Football

Jackson State Ready for Homecoming Battle vs Alabama State

With its best start to the season since 2011, Sanders hopes to see fans pack the stadium Saturday for JSU's iconic homecoming.