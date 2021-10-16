October 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Purdue Shuts Down No. 2 Iowa in Upset at Kinnick

Author:

And another undefeated team bites the dust. 

Purdue safety Cam Allen snagged an interception with less than four minutes to go, solidifying the Boilermakers' emphatic dismantling of No. 2 Iowa. The 24–7 upset adds another historic victory for Purdue, which entered Saturday as the program with the most wins against an AP top-five team while unranked, per The Athletic's Matt Brown

The Boilermakers got on the board first as quarterback Aidan O'Connell ran for six yards for the early 7–0 lead near the end of the first. And although Iowa scored with just over three minutes to go in the second, cutting Purdue's lead to 14–7, its offense wasn't clicking and couldn't climb out of what became a two-score hole early in the third quarter.

SI Recommends

O'Connell ended the night with 375 yards, throwing two touchdowns and zero interceptions. But Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras tallied 195 yards and four interceptions—two of which came late in the contest with the game out of reach.

The Hawkeyes had been coming off a big win over Penn State, but they now drop to 6–1 overall and 3–1 in the Big Ten—opening up the opportunity for a team like the Boilermakers or Minnesota to challenge for the conference's West division crown.

More College Football Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

purdue iowa
College Football

Purdue Shuts Down No. 2 Iowa in Road Upset

The win at Kinnick adds another historic victory for the Boilermakers, who handed the Hawkeyes their first loss of 2021.

Oct 16, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) hits a grand slam against the Houston Astros during the second inning in game two of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park.
MLB

Red Sox Wallop Two Grand Slams in Two Innings

J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers led Boston to a 8–0 lead after just two innings in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park.

uconn-football
College Football

UConn Defeats Yale, Earns First Victory in 721 Days

The Huskies snapped an 11-game losing streak and ended the second-longest period without a win in the nation.

Oct 15, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) and shortstop Carlos Correa (1) celebrate after the Astros defeated the Boston Red Sox in game one of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park.
MLB

How Should We Feel About the Astros?

Iowa Hawkeyes players wave to patients in the Stead Family Children's Hospital during a NCAA non-conference football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Play
College Football

How The Hawkeye's Children's Hospital Tradition Began

The iconic Iowa football wave started in 2017 when the children's hospital next door was completed.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah celebrates a goal.
Soccer

Salah's Wonder Goal Highlights Impeccable Run of Form

For the second straight match, Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah scored a goal-of-the-year contender in a 5-0 win vs. Watford.

bravescelebrate-H
MLB

MLB Roundtable: Who's Going to Win the NLCS?

Will it be the Dodgers or the Braves representing the National League in the World Series?

Lamar Jackson throwing for the Ravens.
College Football

Louisville Shocks Jackson With News of Jersey Retirement

Louisville surprised Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson with news that the university will retire his No. 8 jersey on Nov. 13 when the Cardinals host Syracuse.