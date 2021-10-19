South Carolina No. 1 in Women's AP Preseason Top 25

October 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

South Carolina Takes Top Spot in Women's AP Preseason Top 25 Rankings

Author:

Fresh off a historic new contract, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley has yet another thing to celebrate: being the preseason No. 1 team in the country in the AP poll.

The Gamecocks were picked narrowly ahead of UConn and defending national champion Stanford in the women's preseason top 25, which was released Tuesday ahead of the new season, which tips off Nov. 9. They earned 705 total points and 14 first-place votes, compared to 696 and 10 for UConn.

The sport returns many of the stars that shined on the biggest stage a season ago in the NCAA tournament. South Carolina, which lost in heartbreaking fashion by one point to Stanford in the Final Four, brings back talented forward Aliyah Boston, while UConn returns perhaps the sport’s biggest star in point guard Paige Bueckers. No. 4 Maryland returns all its contributors from a season ago, including star point guard Ashley Owusu.

South Carolina's Zia Cooke dribbles

Zia Cooke (above) joins Boston as star players back for South Carolina.

South Carolina opens its season against No. 5 North Carolina State, which returns most of its rotation from a season ago and adds a pair of highly-touted transfers to the mix.

SI Recommends

The Big Ten leads the way with three teams ranked in the top 10, with No. 8 Indiana and No. 9 Iowa joining the Terrapins in the top 10. The league has two other ranked teams, with No. 11 Michigan and No. 17 Ohio State also among the nation’s best. 

The full women's Top 25 is below:

1. South Carolina
2. UConn
3. Stanford
4. Maryland
5. NC State
6. Louisville
7. Baylor
8. Indiana
9. Iowa
10. Oregon
11. Michigan
12. Iowa State
13. Kentucky
14. Oregon State
15. Tennessee
16. Florida State
17. Ohio State
18. Georgia Tech
19. West Virginia
20. UCLA
21. South Florida
22. Arizona
23. Texas A&M
24. Virginia Tech
25. Texas

Others receiving votes: Georgia 65, Michigan State 63, Florida Gulf Coast 43, Missouri State 18, South Dakota 13, LSU 10, Arkansas 10, Washington State 9, Oklahoma State 8, Notre Dame 8, DePaul 6, Belmont 5, Oklahoma 3, South Dakota State 1

More College Basketball Coverage:

• Gonzaga, UCLA Lead Men's Preseason AP Top 25
64 Reasons to Be Excited for College Hoops's Return
South Carolina Signs Staley to Historic Extension

YOU MAY LIKE

South Carolina's Zia Cooke dribbles
College Basketball

South Carolina No. 1 in Women's AP Preseason Top 25

For the second year in a row, the Gamecocks are on top to open the season

Adam Silver at the Staples Center.
NBA

Adam Silver Says Kyrie Irving Saga is Not an NBA Issue

NBA commissioner Adam Silver also said that he wishes the NBPA had agreed to a league-wide mandate so that the COVID-19 vaccine could have not been "adversarial."

Baker Mayfield_1
NFL

Mayfield Expecting to Play Thursday Despite Shoulder Injury

Baker Mayfield said he expects to start this Thursday against the Broncos despite dealing with a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

kevin-durant-james-harden-nets
NBA

2022 NBA Finals Predictions: Can Any Team Stop the Nets?

While Kyrie Irving will sit out until he is vaccinated, the Nets still have a healthy Kevin Durant and James Harden.

Memphis' AAC footballs on a field.
College Football

Report: AAC Close to Adding Six Conference USA Schools

The American Athletic Conference is on the verge of an expansion that could add six schools from Conference USA as early as this week.

chris-broussard
Extra Mustard

Chris Broussard Has Epically Cringeworthy Live TV Moment

FS1’s Chris Broussard’s analysis of Bills-Titans final play was a train wreck

Kamali Still
Play
Olympics

Introducing: U.S. Fencer, Med Student Kamali Thompson

The professional fencer, U.S. Olympian and orthopedic surgery resident is a modern-day superwoman wielding a sabre.

giannis-bucks-tnt
Extra Mustard

TNT Drops 'Succession'-Style Trailer Ahead of NBA Season

TNT seems to be anticipating plenty of drama in the 2021-22 NBA season.