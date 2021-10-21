Reporter's Baby Crashes Nick Saban's Press Conference

You never know what you're going to get from a Nick Saban press conference. Sometimes he might weigh in on a solar eclipse. Other times, he might hold a media availability as a train horn goes off in the background. The Alabama coach was greeted to another kind of surprise during his weekly press conference earlier this week, one that both he, and The Athletic's Aaron Suttles, will seemingly always remember.

Suttles, who covers the Crimson Tide for The Athletic, asked Saban a question via Zoom about linebacker Henry To'oto'o while holding his baby in his arms.

"Did I finally get to meet the boss?" Saban said to Suttles in response to the reporter's question.

"This is the best behavior I've seen you on since I've been here," Saban later added. "If this is the way it's gonna be I'd like for him to be here all the time."

Suttles has covered the Crimson Tide and the SEC for more than a decade and also graduated from the University of Alabama. As the clip went viral on social media, he made light of the moment, saying, "Well, this is a moment for which little man will one day laugh at me.

"Thanks to Coach Nick Saban for showing me some graciousness as I was forced to pull dad duty during his press conference tonight."

It certainly helps Saban's mood that the Crimson Tide are coming off a dominant 49—9 win over Mississippi State this past weekend and are in first place in the SEC West.

If they fall to Tennessee this weekend, maybe next week's Zoom presser might not be as pleasant.

More College Football Coverage:

• Has The SEC Taken Things Too Far?

• What a 12-Team Bracket Would Look Like After Week 7

• Washington State's Coaching Staff Can Blame Only Themselves

• The Swift Fall of Ed Orgeron at LSU: Inside a Stunning Post-Title Collapse