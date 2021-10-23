Williams Saves Sooners With Genius Fourth-Down Play

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma entered Saturday's matchup at Kansas as 38.5-point favorites, but the afternoon in Lawrence was anything but a cakewalk for Lincoln Riley and the Sooners.

Kansas seized a 10–0 lead at halftime as Oklahoma's offense struggled, and even a surge from the potent Sooners offense couldn't put the Jayhawks away late. Kansas answered an Oklahoma touchdown in the fourth quarter with a score of its own with 5:53 remaining, and it had the opportunity to regain possession down 28–23 in the final minutes. But when the Sooners needed it most, Superman delivered.

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams stole the ball from teammate Kennedy Brooks as the running back was held up behind the line of scrimmage on fourth down with 3:28 to play. Williams wrestled the ball out of Brooks's hand and spun forward for a first down, effectively ending Kansas's chance at a historic upset. The Sooners tallied one more touchdown en route a 35–23 victory, keeping their playoff hopes alive in the process.

A loss to Kansas would likely have knocked Oklahoma down the AP Poll to a significant degree. The Sooners faced a Kansas team on Saturday that has won just three Big 12 games in the last seven seasons. The Jayhawks entered Saturday 0–5 against the spread in 2021. Williams saved his team with another standout performance on the road, finishing with 178 passing yards, 70 rushing yards and three total touchdowns.

Williams has been perhaps college football's best player since replacing Spencer Rattler in a thrilling comeback win over Texas. Oklahoma's freshman QB has tallied eight touchdown passes in three games this season, completing 72% of his attempts.

