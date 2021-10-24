Georgia Remains Atop AP Top 25 While Alabama Moves Up

October 24, 2021
Daily Cover: Superman Revealed!
Georgia, Cincinnati Remain Atop AP Top 25 While Alabama Moves Up Rankings

Georgia and Cincinnati remain atop the AP Top 25 college football poll, which was released Sunday.

The Bulldogs were on the bye this past weekend and will return to play next Saturday against Florida. They were unanimous at No. 1 for the third straight week. Cincinnati, on the other hand, continued its undefeated season by beating Navy on Saturday, 27–20.

After picking up a dominant 52–24 win over Tennessee, Alabama leap-frogged Oklahoma in the latest poll, moving up to No. 3 in the latest poll. The Sooners and Ohio State round out the top five.

Iowa State and BYU both entered the AP Top 25, while Purdue and North Carolina State slipped out.

AP Top 25

1. Georgia
2. Cincinnati
3. Alabama
4. Oklahoma
5. Ohio State
6. Michigan
7. Oregon
8. Michigan State
9. Iowa
10. Ole Miss
11. Notre Dame
12. Kentucky
13. Wake Forest
14. Texas A&M
15. Oklahoma State
16. Baylor
17. Pittsburgh
18. Auburn
19. SMU
20. Penn State
21. San Diego State
22. Iowa State
23. UTSA
24. Coastal Carolina
25. BYU

Others receiving votes: Arkansas 36, Louisiana-Lafayette 32, North Carolina State 28, Houston 12, Virginia 9, Oregon State 7, Arizona State 7, Texas 6, Appalachian State 5, Florida 3, Minnesota 1, UCLA 1

