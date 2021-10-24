Georgia Remains Atop AP Top 25 While Alabama Moves Up

Georgia and Cincinnati remain atop the AP Top 25 college football poll, which was released Sunday.

The Bulldogs were on the bye this past weekend and will return to play next Saturday against Florida. They were unanimous at No. 1 for the third straight week. Cincinnati, on the other hand, continued its undefeated season by beating Navy on Saturday, 27–20.

After picking up a dominant 52–24 win over Tennessee, Alabama leap-frogged Oklahoma in the latest poll, moving up to No. 3 in the latest poll. The Sooners and Ohio State round out the top five.

Iowa State and BYU both entered the AP Top 25, while Purdue and North Carolina State slipped out.

AP Top 25

1. Georgia

2. Cincinnati

3. Alabama

4. Oklahoma

5. Ohio State

6. Michigan

7. Oregon

8. Michigan State

9. Iowa

10. Ole Miss

11. Notre Dame

12. Kentucky

13. Wake Forest

14. Texas A&M

15. Oklahoma State

16. Baylor

17. Pittsburgh

18. Auburn

19. SMU

20. Penn State

21. San Diego State

22. Iowa State

23. UTSA

24. Coastal Carolina

25. BYU

Others receiving votes: Arkansas 36, Louisiana-Lafayette 32, North Carolina State 28, Houston 12, Virginia 9, Oregon State 7, Arizona State 7, Texas 6, Appalachian State 5, Florida 3, Minnesota 1, UCLA 1

