Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops Asked About Miami Coaching Job

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops is at the helm of one of the program's best seasons to date, and he's rightfully been praised for his team's success. But with that comes job rumors.

Miami has been a shell of its storied history and coach Manny Diaz's job security has been a topic in recent weeks. On Monday, Stoops was asked about possibly taking the Hurricanes job and he didn't exactly deny it.

"I'm not getting into that," he said. “I would rather have it this way than saying you are trying to run me out of here."

Stoops joked about his own job security, but Kentucky's success this season along with his answer could be worth reading into. The Wildcats are 6–1 on the season and find themselves the No. 12 team in the country.

Meanwhile, Miami has mustered a 3–4 record this season and the traditional ACC powerhouse has struggled to just maintain mediocrity while Stoops and company are defying expectations.

