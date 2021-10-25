Breaking: Texas Tech Makes Official Decision on Coach Matt Wells

Texas Tech plans to fire coach Matt Wells, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Mac Engel.

Wells's dismissal comes as the Red Raiders are 5—3 this season and most recently surrendered a 14-point lead against Kansas State. They are 2—3 since starting quarterback Tyler Shough suffered a shoulder injury vs. Texas.

According to Engel, offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie is expected to be named the school's interim coach.

Wells was hired from Utah State to replace Kliff Kingsbury, who was himself dismissed after the 2018 season. Wells had previously spent six seasons as the coach of the Aggies.

At Texas Tech, Wells amassed a 13—17 record. Per Engel, he will be owed around $7 million on the remainder of his contract.

According to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel, Sonny Dykes of SMU and Jeff Traylor of UTSA are names to potentially watch as Wells's replacement.

