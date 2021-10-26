October 26, 2021
Publish date:

James Franklin Reportedly Makes Interesting Move Regarding His Representation

Author:
Penn State head coach James Franklin has changed agents and joined Creative Arts Agency, according to FootballScoop's John Brice.

Franklin will now be represented by agent Jimmy Sexton.

The change in agents comes as Franklin stands as one of the leading candidates to fill USC's head coaching vacancy. He joins Nick Saban, Lane Kiffin, Kirby Smart and Steve Sarkisian among coaches represented by Sexton. 

USC is one of many notable coaching jobs that will be open ahead of the 2022 season. USC and LSU will be looking for a new coach, as will Washington State, Texas Tech and UConn. 

Franklin is 65–30 in eight seasons at Penn State. The Nittany Lions are 5–2 in 2021 following Saturday's loss to Illinois. 

