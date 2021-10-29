The Kylan Boswell Blog: Kentucky and Gonzaga Picking Up Interest, Arizona and Illinois Visits and More

Kylan Boswell is a five-star point guard and consensus top 15 prospect in the 2023 class, who combines a high basketball IQ with elite scoring and playmaking ability. Last season, Boswell led Centennial to the CIF Open Division title and then won the E16 Peach Jam finals with Team Why Not, now he’s headed to AZ Compass Prep (Glendale, Ariz.) with everyone from Arizona to Kentucky to Gonzaga, among many others, all giving chase. Now, Boswell has agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s going on everyone, my name is Kylan Boswell and this is my first blog with Sports Illustrated!

Recently, I went to Arizona for the Red and Blue game and had a great time. It was good to see Coach (Tommy) Lloyd coach and I loved the fast-paced, free offense they ran. It was my second time there, and on this visit the coaches were definitely talking to me more.

I just loved to see how the coaches were in live action.

My most recent visit was to Illinois and that was another great visit. A lot of people don’t know that I’m from Champagne, Illinois, where the university is so I got to see a lot of family while I was in town for that visit.

I would say the highlight of the visit was when they took me out to the 50-yard line of the football field later that night and put a mixtape of me on the Jumbotron. I thought that was really cool, and just talking to the coaches and getting to know everyone made it a great visit.

Both schools talked to me about putting the ball in my hands, being the face of the program and having a major role for the program.

For now, the next visit for me will be my first official and that’ll be to Arizona on February 9.

Kylan Boswell was one of the top point guards all summer in the Nike EYBL. DFRITZ

That’s what I’ve got planned for now because I’m about to start my season.

Recently, Kentucky and Gonzaga have started to reach out more, so that’s been pretty cool too.

Our first game is November 2, but we don’t really start moving around until later in November.

Our team is really good, we’ve got a lot of talent and we really go hard in the practices.

We all know that the main goal is to win GEICO Nationals and I feel like we’ve got a really good chance to get it done.

School is going great for me this year!

I know I’m a student-athlete, so I make sure to take care of my business in the classroom. I have all A’s and B’s so I’m pretty proud of that.

I’m always listening to music and right now it’s Lil Wayne and Future for me.

I’m excited about the start of the college basketball season and I’ll definitely be watching more this season because I want to get a feel for the styles of the schools recruiting me.

I was actually with Illinois when they found out their preseason ranking, so that was a cool experience. I think they’re gonna be really good this season.

Arizona should be good too! Duke will be good, Michigan, Texas, Florida… There’s gonna be a lot of schools that are gonna be strong!

OK, guys I’ve gotta head to practice, but I want to thank you for taking your time and reading my first blog.

Check back soon for the next one and take care!

