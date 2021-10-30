Get to Know Michigan WR Andrel Anthony

Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony entered Saturday's game against Michigan State with zero career catches. Then, he proceeded to light up the Spartans defense.

Anthony attended East Lansing high school and was offered by Michigan State, but instead chose to play for the in-state rival Wolverines. In the first half against his hometown team, Anthony torched the defense for four catches for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Here's five facts to know about the budding receiver:

1. Anthony played defensive back in high school and was recruited by Notre Dame as an athlete

In addition to football, Anthony played basketball in high school and considered continuing his basketball career at Michigan.

2. Anthony had several Power 5 Offers but chose Michigan in Summer 2020

In addition to Notre Dame, Anthony was also recruited by other schools that include Air Force, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Ole Miss, West Virginia and Wisconsin to name a few.

3. He flew under the radar as a high school recruit

Anthony was just a three-star recruit coming out of East Lansing high school. He was listed as the nation's No. 81 receiver and No. 528 overall player of the class of 2021, according to 247Sports.

4. Anthony chose Michigan after seeing its iconic stadium

According to the FOX Broadcast, Anthony decided to play for the Wolverines once he saw the "Big House" stadium during a campus visit. "I had never seen him smile so big," Anthony's mother said on him coming to Michigan.

5. Anthony's first career catch was a 93-yard touchdown reception

The freshman wide receiver could not have asked for a better start to his career at Michigan.

