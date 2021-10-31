UTSA Announces 10-Year Extension for Jeff Traylor

Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Undefeated UTSA Announces 10-Year Contract Extension for Head Coach Jeff Traylor

Author:

Fresh off a bye week and in the midst of the best start to a season in program history, UTSA on Sunday made a big announcement with an eye toward maintaining its current level of success for the foreseeable future.

The Roadrunners have extended the contract of head coach Jeff Traylor through 2031, the school announced. The deal will pay Traylor an average of $2.8 million per season over the next 10 years.

Safe to say, the UTSA players were plenty excited when they were given the news.

"Jeff came to UTSA with a passion for building a football program that San Antonio now calls its own," UTSA president Taylor Eighmy said. "Our team believes in him, and our students, alumni and fans are excited about the momentum. This moment in time is very special."

Traylor, 53, is in his second year at UTSA after previously serving as the assistant head coach and running backs coach at Arkansas. He also coached at SMU at Texas following a 26-year coaching high school football in Texas.

"I would like to thank Dr. Eighmy and (athletic director) Dr. (Lisa) Campos for showing their deep commitment to what we are building here at UTSA," said Traylor. "They proactively engaged me on an extension discussion at the start of the season, and my staff and I are thrilled about what the future holds for this program. I say this all the time, but this game is about the players and they are the reason we are in this profession to begin with. This is exactly why we have chosen to make this announcement today. We should all be talking about what they have accomplished this season, they are making history every week."

The Roadrunners went 7-5 in Traylor's first year. UTSA's eight wins this season tie the all-time record for the program, which didn't begin until 2011.

