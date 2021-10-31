The Michigan–Ohio State rivalry is the pride of the Big Ten and on Saturday, the pettiness between the two programs reached a whole new level.

Last week, Michigan's marching band had a halftime performance where it formed a player playing beer pong. The player missed using the the Ohio State ping pong ball, but made it in the cup with the Michigan ball. It was a creative move from the Wolverines, but after a loss to Michigan State on Saturday, the Buckeyes answered.

At halftime of its game against Penn State, the Ohio State marching band put on their own performance. It did not feature ping pong balls and was a little more blunt.

Their performance featured two people; one of them grabbed the Michigan logo while the other proceeded to open a trash can. Sesame Street's Oscar the Grouch, who lives in a garbage can on the show, crumbled in the can as the Michigan logo was dumped inside.

This isn't the first time the two bands have trolled one another. In 2019, the Ohio State marching band sent a clear message to Michigan by forming a giant pair of scissors and cutting Michigan's logo in half.

The two teams will get their chance to settle things on the field in their final game of the regular season on Nov. 27 at 12 p.m.

