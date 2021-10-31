Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Eli Manning on Arch Manning's Recruitment
Eli Manning on Arch Manning's Recruitment
Publish date:

Ohio State Marching Band Answers Michigan With Halftime Performance

Author:

The Michigan–Ohio State rivalry is the pride of the Big Ten and on Saturday, the pettiness between the two programs reached a whole new level. 

Last week, Michigan's marching band had a halftime performance where it formed a player playing beer pong. The player missed using the the Ohio State ping pong ball, but made it in the cup with the Michigan ball. It was a creative move from the Wolverines, but after a loss to Michigan State on Saturday, the Buckeyes answered. 

At halftime of its game against Penn State, the Ohio State marching band put on their own performance. It did not feature ping pong balls and was a little more blunt. 

Their performance featured two people; one of them grabbed the Michigan logo while the other proceeded to open a trash can. Sesame Street's Oscar the Grouch, who lives in a garbage can on the show, crumbled in the can as the Michigan logo was dumped inside. 

SI Recommends

This isn't the first time the two bands have trolled one another. In 2019, the Ohio State marching band sent a clear message to Michigan by forming a giant pair of scissors and cutting Michigan's logo in half. 

The two teams will get their chance to settle things on the field in their final game of the regular season on Nov. 27 at 12 p.m.

More College Football Coverage

YOU MAY LIKE

Ohio State marching band during a halftime performance.
Play
College Football

Ohio State Marching Band Trashes Michigan

The Michigan marching band trolled Ohio State last week and Ohio State answered with an epic halftime performance featuring Oscar the Grouch.

houston-smu
College Football

SMU Suffers First Loss on Last-Minute Kick Return TD

After SMU tied the game with 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Houston's Marcus Jones ran back the ensuing kickoff.

Aaron Rodgers smiling while playing the Cardinals.
NFL

Aaron Rodgers Reveals Long-Awaited Halloween Costume

Back in September, Aaron Rodgers said he grew his hair out so he could dress as “somebody who is a hero of mine who has long-ish hair.”

trump chop
MLB

Donald Trump Participates in Tomahawk Chop at World Series

Trump watched Game 4 of the World Series from a suite at Truist Park, and was seen participating in the controversial gesture during the game.

Rolando-Romero
Boxing

Sources: Romero Likely Out of Dec. 5 Fight Amid Assault Allegation

The 147-pound title contender may be replaced by Isaac Cruz for the fight against Gervonta Davis.

Georgia's Nolan Smith celebrates after an interception vs Florida
College Football

The Blistering 135 Seconds When Georgia Sunk Florida

The Bulldogs turned a 3–0 lead into a 24-point one in the blink of an eye as their defense claimed its latest conquest.

Ernie Johnson walking.
NBA

Ernie Johnson's Son Dies at 33 Years Old

"We are grieving and at the same time so grateful for having been witnesses to a miraculous 33 years with Michael."

Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III runs vs Michigan
College Football

Michigan State's Dream Start Adds a Rivalry Thriller

Michigan had no answer for Kenneth Walker III in what was the game of the college football season.