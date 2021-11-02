Report: Former USC Coach Clay Helton Taking Georgia Southern Job

Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
Report: Former USC Head Coach Clay Helton Taking Georgia Southern Job

Author:
Former USC coach Clay Helton before a game

Georgia Southern plans to hire Clay Helton as the program's next head coach, according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

Helton, 49, was fired by USC on Sept. 13. He went 46–24 across seven seasons at USC, including a Rose Bowl win in 2016. The Trojans were 1–1 in 2021 before Helton was dismissed.

Georgia Southern fired Chad Lunsford two weeks after Helton's dismissal. Lunsford guided the Eagles to three straight bowl appearances from 2018-20, but he was fired after a 1–3 start to the 2021 season. Interim coach Kevin Whitley is still expected to lead Georgia Southern through the end of 2021, per Yahoo Sports's Pete Thamel.

Helton worked as an assistant at USC from 2010-15 before taking over as head coach. He was previously an assistant at Memphis, Houston and Duke. 

