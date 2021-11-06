No. 3 Michigan State Stunned by Unranked Purdue

Michigan State entered Ross–Ade Stadium as the undisputed kings of the Big Ten. They left as fireworks exploded and Purdue fans stormed the field in celebration.

Unranked Purdue shocked No. 3 Michigan State Saturday 40–29 in one of the biggest upsets this college football season. The previously undefeated Spartans fall to 8–1 and their playoff hopes take a devastating blow.

The Boilermakers (5–3) wasted no time in drawing first blood against the Spartans and found the end zone in just eight minutes. Quarterback Aidan O'Connell threw the first of his three touchdowns to wide receiver David Bell after evading the Spartan pass rush.

After that, it was a good old fashioned Big Ten shoot out. Michigan State quickly answered with its own touchdown and Purdue after that. At halftime, the Boilermakers were up 21–14 and there was already a total of 498 yards of offense for both teams.

Michigan State tied it up in the third quarter thanks to an electric 32-yard run from quarterback Payton Thorne that looked like it brought Purdue back to earth.

But once again, there was an answer.

The Boilermakers proceeded to score a touchdown and three field goals in a row to give them the largest lead of the game at 37–21. The Spartans scored their last touchdown of the game when wide receiver Tre Mosley found the end zone and the Spartans converted on the two-point conversion to make it 37–29.

Michigan State would never tie it back up, or lead at any point, during the rest of the game. Purdue iced the game with a 22-yard field goal and just like that, Michigan State left Ross–Ade Stadium on the wrong side of an upset.

This is the second win over a top three team this season for the Boilermakers. Purdue shocked then-No. 2 Iowa on Oct. 16.

O'Connell finished with 536 passing yards and Bell had an absurd 11 catches for 217 receiving yards. As a team, Purdue racked up 594 yards of offense.

