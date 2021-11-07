Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Watch: No. 1 Defensive Recruit Walter Nolen Commits to Texas A&M Football
Watch: No. 1 Defensive Recruit Walter Nolen Commits to Texas A&M Football
Publish date:

Northwestern-Iowa Interrupted by On-the-Field Protest

Author:

Saturday's game between Northwestern and Iowa was interrupted by a group of protestors with hand-made signs with multiple messages.

Nine protestors went onto the field during the first half and displayed signs that said "STOP FUNDING THE WAR ON PALESTINE," "ABOLISH NUPD INVEST IN BLACK LIVES," and more. NUPD is referring to the Northwestern University Police Department.

It took roughly five minutes for security to remove the protestors from the field as both the Wildcats and the Hawkeyes waited to resume play at Ryan Field. The protestors left their banners on the field as they exited.

This is a developing story. 

SI Recommends

More College Football Coverage: 

For more news on Northwestern, head over to Wildcats Daily

YOU MAY LIKE

Northwestern football logo.
Play
College Football

Protestors Interrupt Northwestern-Iowa With Signs

The protestors brought hand-made signs onto the field during the game.

lsu-bama
College Football

LSU Pulls Out All the Stops in Upset Bid vs. Alabama

Playing the role of spoiler, the Tigers executed a wild fake punt to take an early lead over rival No. 2 Alabama.

cincinnati tulsa
College Football

Cincinnati Survives Upset Bid With Dramatic Goal-Line Stand

Tulsa was knocking on the door in the final minute, but the Bearcats stood tall to preserve the undefeated season.

Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane
Play
Betting

Cincinnati Fails to Cover Double-Digit Spread Yet Again

After an impressive start to the season, it's no longer a safe bet when the Bearcats are favored by double digits.

Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) catches a touchdown while Michigan State linebacker Cal Haladay (27) defends in the first quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Play
College Football

No. 3 Michigan State Stunned by Unranked Purdue

The Boilermakers have taken down two top three teams this season so far.

hugh-freeze-covid-19-tests-positive
College Football

Kiffin Calls Ole Miss Football Tweets of Freeze 'Bush League'

The official Rebels football account trolled the Liberty coach, who led the Ole Miss program before resigning when a "pattern of personal misconduct" was found.

arizona helmet
College Football

Arizona Beats Cal to Snap 20-Game Losing Streak

It had been 763 days since the Wildcats last won a game, but the skid is no more after Saturday's 10-3 victory.

jackson antrhop
College Football

Purdue Pulls Fast One With Trick Play TD vs. Michigan State

With an upset on the mind against No. 3 Michigan State, Purdue dug into its bag of tricks for a wild first-half score.