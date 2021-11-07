Protestors Interrupt Northwestern-Iowa With Signs

Saturday's game between Northwestern and Iowa was interrupted by a group of protestors with hand-made signs with multiple messages.

Nine protestors went onto the field during the first half and displayed signs that said "STOP FUNDING THE WAR ON PALESTINE," "ABOLISH NUPD INVEST IN BLACK LIVES," and more. NUPD is referring to the Northwestern University Police Department.

It took roughly five minutes for security to remove the protestors from the field as both the Wildcats and the Hawkeyes waited to resume play at Ryan Field. The protestors left their banners on the field as they exited.

This is a developing story.

