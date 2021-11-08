Nebraska coach Scott Frost will return to the university next season with a restructured contract, the school announced Monday.

Frost has been with the program since 2018 and has yet to win more than five games in a season. Only once, to open the 2019 season, have the Cornhuskers been ranked in the AP Top 25.

"In my four months at Nebraska, I have closely observed our football team, and had several productive discussions with coach Frost," director of athletics Trev Alberts said in a statement. "Scott has laid out a clear plan and vision for the future of Nebraska Football and has agreed to a restructured contract. I am excited to continue to work together with Scott. We share a love of Nebraska and this football program and want nothing more than Nebraska Football to again compete for championships.

"We all recognize our record has not been what anyone wants it to be. I have been clear that I have been looking for incremental progress, and I have seen that in several key areas this season. Our team has continued to compete at a high level and the young men in our program have remained unified and shown great resiliency, which is an important reflection of the leadership of coach Frost and his staff."

Frost, a Nebraska alum, has amassed just a 15–27 record while leading the school. Prior to returning to the Cornhuskers, he was the head coach at UCF, where, in 2017, he took the program to the Peach Bowl.

Frost said in a statement Monday that he "understand[s]" the program has not "won at a high enough level" under his tenure, but that he is "confident" in the program going forward.

Nebraska is set to finish its season with games against Wisconsin and Iowa.

