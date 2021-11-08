Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Nebraska Announces Decision on Scott Frost for 2022 Season

Author:

Nebraska coach Scott Frost will return to the university next season with a restructured contract, the school announced Monday.

Frost has been with the program since 2018 and has yet to win more than five games in a season. Only once, to open the 2019 season, have the Cornhuskers been ranked in the AP Top 25.

"In my four months at Nebraska, I have closely observed our football team, and had several productive discussions with coach Frost," director of athletics Trev Alberts said in a statement. "Scott has laid out a clear plan and vision for the future of Nebraska Football and has agreed to a restructured contract. I am excited to continue to work together with Scott. We share a love of Nebraska and this football program and want nothing more than Nebraska Football to again compete for championships.

SI Recommends

"We all recognize our record has not been what anyone wants it to be. I have been clear that I have been looking for incremental progress, and I have seen that in several key areas this season. Our team has continued to compete at a high level and the young men in our program have remained unified and shown great resiliency, which is an important reflection of the leadership of coach Frost and his staff."

Frost, a Nebraska alum, has amassed just a 15–27 record while leading the school. Prior to returning to the Cornhuskers, he was the head coach at UCF, where, in 2017, he took the program to the Peach Bowl.

Frost said in a statement Monday that he "understand[s]" the program has not "won at a high enough level" under his tenure, but that he is "confident" in the program going forward.

Nebraska is set to finish its season with games against Wisconsin and Iowa.

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Scott Frost
College Football

Nebraska Announces Decision on Scott Frost for 2022 Season

Nebraska coach Scott Frost will return to the university next season with a restructured contract.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at a Bucks game.
NFL

Kareem Calls Out Rodgers for 'Immunized' Comment

"Instead of consulting immunologists, he consulted anti-vaxxer and podcast host Joe Rogan."

odell-beckham-charges-slapping-officer
NFL

Lions’ Dan Campbell Asked About Claiming Odell Beckham Jr. With Top Waiver Spot

The Lions have the No. 1 waiver wire spot this week.

sean-payton
Play
NFL

Payton: 'Impossible' for Saints to Place Waiver Claim on OBJ

Saints head coach Sean Payton said the Saints don't have the salary cap space to place a claim on Odell Beckham Jr.

Chris-Richards-Bayern-Munich-USMNT-Hoffenheim
Soccer

USMNT's Richards Eyes Starting Role at Bayern Next Season

Chris Richards is on loan with Hoffenheim again but still has his sights set on a future with the Bundesliga powerhouse.

Florida coach Dan Mullen
College Football

Forde-Yard Dash: 10 Coaches That Had a Bad Week

Dan Mullen, Jimmy Lake, Steve Sarkisian and more are coming off painful losses. What's the fallout?

Damon Arnette with the Raiders.
NFL

Raiders Release Damon Arnette After Troubled Week

In a video that went viral, Arnette was seen with multiple guns and threatened to kill someone several times.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid
NBA

Report: Joel Embiid Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Sixers star is expected to miss several games after entering health and safety protocols.