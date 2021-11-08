Report: Texas Tech Hires Baylor Assistant as Next Head Coach

Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
NCAAF
Report: Texas Tech Has Agreement in Place With Next Head Coach

Author:

Baylor assistant coach Joey McGuire will become the next head coach at Texas Tech, according to Carlos Silva Jr. and Don Williams of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

McGuire has been with Baylor for the past five seasons and has held associate head coach and outside linebackers coach titles under head coach Dave Aranda.

Prior to joining the college ranks, McGuire was a successful high school football coach in Texas. He led Cedar Hill High School to three state championships in 14 seasons, including back-to-back titles in 2013 and 2014, amassing a 141-42 record.

He replaces Matt Wells, who Texas Tech fired on Oct. 25 despite a 5-3 record in his third season. Wells had been hired to replace Kliff Kingsbury, who was himself dismissed but later joined the NFL's Cardinals.

Texas Tech is currently 8th in the Big 12 and is 5—4 on the season.

First-year offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie, a former Red Raiders quarterback, is serving as interim coach for the team’s final four games.

