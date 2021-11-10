Georgia Leads Second College Football Playoff Rankings

The second College Football Playoff ranking of the season was released on Tuesday with Georgia remaining at No. 1.

After Georgia, the rest of the top six include Alabama (8-1), Oregon (8-1), Ohio State (8-1), Cincinnati (9-0) and Michigan (8-1).

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has the Bulldogs at 9-0 after a dominating 43-6 win against Missouri. The Bulldogs will look to record their first 8-0 SEC mark for the first time in school history against Tennessee on Saturday. UGA leads the nation in scoring defense (allowing 6.6 points per game) and have only trailed twice this season.

Alabama survived a 20-14 victory against LSU, keeping its hopes alive to repeat as national champs. The Sooners visit Waco on Saturday for a Big 12 battle with Baylor.

After defeating Washington, the Ducks face a resilient Washington State team looking to keep pace with Oregon for the top spot in the Pac-12 North. The Buckeyes prepare for a visit against Purdue while Cincinnati hopes to keep its undefeated season alive against South Florida after winning a 28-20 nail-biter versus Tulsa.

Check out the full College Football Playoff rankings below.

Georgia Alabama Oregon Ohio State Cincinnati Michigan Michigan State Oklahoma Notre Dame Oklahoma State Texas A&M Wake Forest Baylor BYU Mississippi North Carolina State Auburn Wisconsin Purdue Iowa Pittsburgh San Diego State UTSA Utah Arkansas

