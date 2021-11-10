Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Georgia Remains No. 1 in Second College Football Playoff Rankings

Author:

The second College Football Playoff ranking of the season was released on Tuesday with Georgia remaining at No. 1.

After Georgia, the rest of the top six include Alabama (8-1), Oregon (8-1), Ohio State (8-1), Cincinnati (9-0) and Michigan (8-1).

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has the Bulldogs at 9-0 after a dominating 43-6 win against Missouri. The Bulldogs will look to record their first 8-0 SEC mark for the first time in school history against Tennessee on Saturday. UGA leads the nation in scoring defense (allowing 6.6 points per game) and have only trailed twice this season.

Alabama survived a 20-14 victory against LSU, keeping its hopes alive to repeat as national champs. The Sooners visit Waco on Saturday for a Big 12 battle with Baylor. 

SI Recommends

After defeating Washington, the Ducks face a resilient Washington State team looking to keep pace with Oregon for the top spot in the Pac-12 North. The Buckeyes prepare for a visit against Purdue while Cincinnati hopes to keep its undefeated season alive against South Florida after winning a 28-20 nail-biter versus Tulsa. 

Check out the full College Football Playoff rankings below.

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Oregon
  4. Ohio State
  5. Cincinnati
  6. Michigan
  7. Michigan State
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Oklahoma State
  11. Texas A&M
  12. Wake Forest
  13. Baylor
  14. BYU
  15. Mississippi
  16. North Carolina State
  17. Auburn
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Purdue
  20. Iowa
  21. Pittsburgh
  22. San Diego State
  23. UTSA
  24. Utah
  25. Arkansas

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

college-football-playoff-trophy
College Football

Georgia Leads Second College Football Playoff Rankings

The second College Football Playoff rankings of the season have been released with the Bulldogs remaining at No. 1.

sarver thumb
Play
NBA

Full Transcript of Robert Sarver's Sexually Explicit Memorial "Roast"

Sports Illustrated has obtained video of comments made by the Suns owner in April.

sarver thumb
Play
NBA

Newly Surfaced Video Shows Robert Sarver Making Sexual Jokes at Memorial ‘Roast’

The Suns owner was accused in a recent report of racist and misogynistic behavior.

DeCarlos Nicholson
Play
College Football

Junior College DB DeCarlos Nicholson to Soon Make Final Commitment Decision

Kentucky commitment still considering Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Florida State

aaron rodgers
NFL

Report: NFL Fines Aaron Rodgers, Packers for Violating Protocols

The league will issue fines to the Packers, Rodgers and wide receiver Allen Lazard following their violation of COVID-19 protocols.

justin wilcox
College Football

Cal-USC Game Postponed Due to COVID-19

A COVID-19 breakout within the Cal football team has caused the first coronavirus-related postponement this season.

Aaron Rodgers with the Packers.
NFL

Packers' Aaron Rodgers Is Not Sure He Will Play on Sunday

Rodgers said it's a small possibility that he won't play in game against the Seahawks.

Penny Sarver and her husband, Robert, at a Suns game.
NBA

Report: Sarver's Wife Contacts Ex-Suns Employees Amid Probe

"I don't know how to interpret it other than as a threat," one former Suns employee told ESPN about the messages.