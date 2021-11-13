Florida Gives Up 42 First-Half Points vs. FCS Samford

Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Florida Gives Up 42 Points in Historic First-Half Implosion vs. FCS Samford

Author:

In any sport, coaches preach the concept to never overlook an opponent on the schedule. Florida may have missed that memo during the first half of Saturday's game against Samford, giving up 42 points and a whopping 358 yards of total offense in just the first two quarters.

The Gators (4–5) closed as a 35.5-point favorite on SI Sportsbook ahead of the game. Samford (4–5) entered the weekend coming off a 35–14 victory against The Citadel, but had suffered previous losses to the likes of Chattanooga, Mercer and East Tennessee State.

The Bulldogs' 42 points in the first half are the most the Gators have allowed in a single half in program history. The highest amount prior to Saturday was in 1992, when the Gators gave up 38 to Florida State.  

Samford, which did not trail in the first half, poured more points on the Gators in one half than three SEC teams—Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky—did in all four quarters vs. Florida. The Bulldogs—an FCS opponent—are receiving a $525,000 check for playing Florida, according to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger

The last FBS team to allow 42 or more points to an FCS team in one half was North Texas in 2015, when the Mean Green gave up 45 points to Portland State, per ESPN's Kyle Bonagura

While there's plenty of game left for Florida to turn this one around, time may be running out for coach Dan Mullen after the pitiful first half.

