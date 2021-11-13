South Dakota Gets Walk-Off Win On Must-See Hail Mary

Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Author:

South Dakota may have just completed the most improbable play of the 2021 college football season. The Coyotes defeated rival South Dakota State Saturday 23–20 off an unreal 57-yard walk-off Hail Mary that you've got to see to believe. 

The Coyotes were down 20–17 with just one second to go and the ball at their own 43-yard line. Quarterback Carson Camp rolled right and was nearly sacked before he evaded the South Dakota State defenders. 

Camp was barely able to get enough momentum on the throw to get in near the goal line where a mob of red and blue jerseys waited for what eventually became a tip drill. 

Several South Dakota State defensive backs tipped the ball just a yard away from the end zone but none of them came up with it. Instead, it landed in the hands of receiver Jeremiah Webb who proceeded to fall in end zone for the the win.

In the box score, wide receiver Caleb Vander Esch was credited for the catch and score. He can be seen celebrating with the ball, but this moment belongs to Webb, who clearly caught the remarkable game-winner. 

