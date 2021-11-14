Texas Tech Hits 62-Yard Field Goal for Walk-Off Win

Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Texas Tech's Walk-Off 62-Yard Field Goal is Must-Watch Football

Author:

It was mayhem at Jones AT&T Stadium when Jonathan Garibay, who will never have to buy a drink in Lubbock again, nailed the field goal of the year on Saturday. 

With the score tied at 38 between Texas Tech and Iowa State, the senior kicker had the accuracy and the distance to hit a 62-yard field goal to give Texas Tech the walk-off win in an unreal sequence. 

Garibay immediately went sprinting to the sidelines in celebration and Cyclones coach Matt Campbell can be seen in disbelief. All the while, Texas Tech fans storm the field and bask in the improbable game-winner that was just witnessed. The radio call of the walk-off is just as amazing as you'd expect as well. 

The Red Raiders improve to 6–4 on the season. Lubbock will be talking about this one for a while. 

