November 16, 2021
Virginia Tech Parts Ways With Coach Justin Fuente

Virginia Tech has parted ways with coach Justin Fuente, the school announced Tuesday. 

Fuente's departure comes as the Hokies are 5–5 on the season, having most recently defeated Duke 48–17 on Saturday. 

Director of athletics Whit Babcock said in a statement that, "While it is never easy to make a change, I believe in order for our football program to attain the type of sustained success that is expected at Virginia Tech, the time was right for new leadership of our football program."

Fuente has been with the school since 2016, amassing a 43–41 record throughout his tenure. Virginia Tech made bowl game appearances in each of his his first four seasons with the program, twice ending the year ranked in the AP poll. However, the Hokies finished just 5–6 last season and with two games remaining in this year's season remain unranked.

Babcock indicated that a national search is underway to fill Fuente's position. 

Co-defensive line coach J.C. Price will serve as the program's interim head coach for the remainder of this season. 

"To all of those players, coaches and staff who are still fighting on, know that the Fuente family is always cheering for you," Fuente said in a statement.

Fuente, 45, joined Virginia Tech after a successful stint at Memphis. 

He replaced Frank Beamer, who retired in 2015 after his 29th season with the Hokies.

