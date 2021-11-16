Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
NCAAB
Duke Players Paolo Banchero, Michael Savarino Arrested on DWI-Related Charges

Duke players Paolo Banchero and Michael Savarino face DWI-related charges after an arrest early Sunday morning, according to the Charlotte Observer's Steve Wiseman

Michael, Savarino, the grandson of Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, was arrested on suspicion of DWI, per Wiseman. Star freshman Paolo Banchero is reportedly facing a charge of aiding and abetting DWI.

"We are reviewing a legal matter involving two members of the men’s basketball team,” Krzyzewski said in a statement. "Any further actions as a result of this situation will ultimately be determined by the Vice President/Director of Athletics and University officials.”

Savarino was pulled over early Sunday after running through a stop sign, police say. He was given a breathalyzer test after showing signs of impairment, which showed a blood alcohol content of .08. Savarino was taken into police custody, while Banchero was "released at the site of the traffic stop," per Wiseman.

Both Savarino and Banchero will appear in court in early December. Their status for Tuesday vs. Gardner-Webb has yet to be announced. 

Banchero is one of the top prospects for the 2022 NBA draft if he opts to leave Duke after his freshman season. 

