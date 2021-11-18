The Big 12 has suspended Texas Tech's radio crew for making negative comments directed at the officials during the Red Raiders' 41–38 win over Iowa State, conference commissioner Bob Bowlsby announced Wednesday in a statement.

The crew will not be in the booth for Saturday's home game against No. 9 Oklahoma State.

“I understand the roles of the play-by-play and color analyst,” Bowlsby's statement read. “However as University representatives they also have an obligation to adhere to Conference policy regarding comments about game officials. The comments by the Red Raider Radio Network booth announcers were contrary to expected levels of respect and professionalism.

"Questioning the integrity of Conference officials and specifically calling out members of the officiating crew is well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior.”



Texas Tech beat Iowa State on a 62-yard field goal on the final play of the game, pushing the Red Raiders to 6–4 on the season.

