Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Kirby Smart Was 'Really Close' to Taking South Carolina Job in 2015, Wife Says

Author:

Due to his success as a defensive coordinator for Alabama, Kirby Smart was one of the most popular names on the coaching market in 2015. Before he eventually signed a contract with Georgia, he had discussions with another SEC program. 

According to Smart's wife, Mary Beth Smart, he was really close to taking the South Carolina job. Of course, that was before Georgia came in with an offer he couldn't refuse. 

"We were really close to taking [the] South Carolina [offer] at the time,” Mary Beth Smart said during an appearance on 960 The Ref. “The AD [Ray Tanner] and one of the athletic administration guys were in the kitchen meeting with us that morning Coach [Mark] Richt was fired. It was leading down that road. The way the timing fell for him was really special." 

That would've been a great hire for South Carolina, which was searching for a long-term replacement for Steve Spurrier, who resigned during the 2015 season.

SI Recommends

South Carolina ultimately hired Will Muschamp as its new football coach at the end of the '15 season. That pairing didn't work out, as Muschamp was fired during the 2020 season. He finished his tenure at South Carolina with a 28–30 record. 

Georgia, meanwhile, has been a in the national title conversation nearly every year under Smart's leadership, with an SEC title and appearance in the national championship game in 2017. He has a 62–14 record with the Bulldogs. 

More College Football Coverage:

For more news on the Georgia Bulldogs, head over to Dawgs Daily.

YOU MAY LIKE

Indianapolis Colts Jonathan Taylor
Play
Fantasy

Week 11 Rankings: Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor will have his hands full in a challenging matchup vs. the Bills.

Nov 14, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates his third quarter rushing touchdown with running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium.
Play
Betting

NFL Week 11 Best Bets and Predictions: Cowboys Will Cover Against Chiefs

It's been a rough road for bettors taking the favorites the last few weeks, but look for a return to normalcy in Week 11.

Buffalo Bills Dawson Knox
Play
Fantasy

Week 11 Rankings: Tight Ends

Dawson Knox looks to get his feet back under him vs. the Colts.

open-water-swimming
More Sports

Into the Depths of the Open Water

In the world of open water swimming, these women are braving the cold waters to set records, overcome tragedy and find their strength.

Miami Dolphins Jaylen Waddle
Play
Fantasy

Week 11 Rankings: Wide Receivers

Jaylen Waddle is getting better every week and could go off in a big way vs. the Jets.

United States forward Mallory Pugh (11) receives a pass during the first half of the international friendly match between the the United States and Paraguay at TQL Stadium in West End. United States Women S National Team Friendly Match Against Paraguay
Soccer

Status Update for Mallory Pugh Ahead Of NWSL Title Game

The Red Stars forward reportedly cleared COVID-19 protocols.

Noah Syndergaard is reportedly expected to undergo Tommy John surgery.
MLB

Noah Syndergaard Discussed Why He Left Mets for Angels

Syndergaard was asked how the Mets' unfilled jobs impacted his choice to go to the Angels.

Amari Cooper
NFL

Amari Cooper Placed on COVID-19 List, Won't Play vs Chiefs

Cooper sits second on the team in receiving yards and touchdowns behind CeeDee Lamb.