November 20, 2021
Ohio State Embarrasses Michigan State in Building 49-0 Halftime Lead

Author:

Quarterback C.J. Stroud left little doubt as to Ohio State's dominance over Michigan State, carrying the Buckeyes to a whopping 49-0 halftime lead.

Stroud threw for 393 yards, six touchdowns and only two incompletions, completing 20 of his 21 attempts. Comparatively, Spartans quarterback Peyton Thorne had only thrown 77 yards, averaging 4.6 yards.

Stroud is not the only one putting up video game numbers for Ohio State. Receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson both tallied seven catches for two touchdowns each, Olave going for 140 yards and Wilson accumulating 126. 

Meanwhile, Jaxon Smith-Njigba snagged Stroud's other passing touchdown, tallying nine receptions for 92 yards in the first half.

Michigan State's playoff hopes are almost assuredly down the drain after allowing 49 points and more than 500 yards of offense in the first half. They had been ranked No. 7 coming into this weekend's game. 

Ohio State’s team total closed at 44.5 at SI Sportsbook and they were favored by 19.5 points. The Buckeyes scored 49 points in the first half, eclipsing the over for their team point total.

