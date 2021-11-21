Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Bryce Young Expands Heisman Resume, Breaks 'Bama Single-Game Passing Record

Author:

Bryce Young managed to do something that Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones and countless quarterback greats before them couldn't—break Alabama's single-game passing yards record.

The sophomore threw for 559 passing yards and five touchdowns in the Crimson Tide's 42–35 victory over Arkansas. Per ESPN, he snapped the previous record set in 1969 when he connected with wide receiver Slade Bolden for a 27-yard reception in the fourth quarter.

Scott Hunter was the previous record holder when he threw for 484 yards against Auburn in the '69 season. 

SI Recommends

This is Young's first season as a starter, serving as Jones's backup during the 2020 campaign. He has had thrown for 3,584 yards, 38 touchdowns and three interceptions, further thrusting his name into the Heisman Trophy conversation. 

More College Football Coverage:

For more Alabama coverage, head over to Bama Central.

YOU MAY LIKE

Indianapolis Colts Jonathan Taylor
Play
Fantasy

Week 11 Rankings: Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor will have his hands full in a challenging matchup vs. the Bills.

Dak Prescott celebrates during the Cowboys' Monday night victory over the Eagles
Play
Fantasy

Week 11 Rankings: Quarterbacks

Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes face-off in Week 11 could deliver a shootout as both are top-five Week 11 options.

WR_StartSit_111721
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Wide Receivers

In a plus matchup vs. the Bears, Marquise Brown tracks as the Week 11 WR start of the week.

RB_StartSit_111721
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Running Backs

With Aaron Jones sidelined, A.J. Dillon is ready for his star turn with the Packers.

ucla-dorian-thompson-robinson
Extra Mustard

Thompson-Robinson Handed Unsportsmanlike For Signing Hat

Apparently, it's frowned upon to sign an autograph after scoring a touchdown.

ogs
Soccer

Report: Manchester United Dismisses Ole Gunnar Solskajer

After a 4–1 loss to Watford on Saturday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has led Manchester United to only four wins in its last 13 matches.

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud
College Football

Ohio State Crushes MSU to Roll Into 'The Game'

With college football's best offense, the Buckeyes are making the Oregon loss feel like a distant memory.

Mel Tucker with the Spartans.
Extra Mustard

Twitter Erupts With Mel Tucker Jokes After Ohio State Blowout

Michigan State is reportedly planning on signing Tucker to a record-breaking extension, but after being embarrassed by Ohio State, Twitter couldn't help but laugh.