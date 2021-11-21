Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Here's How Much Florida Owes Dan Mullen in Buyout Money After His Dismissal

Author:

Florida fired coach Dan Mullen on Sunday, one day after his team's 24–23 overtime loss to Missouri.

Mullen, 49, went 34–15 over three-plus seasons with the Gators, but Florida fell to 5–6 this year after a fifth consecutive loss in SEC play.

The university will owe Mullen $12 million in buyout money after Sunday's dismissal. He will receive $6 million over the next 30 days before receiving $1 million every July 15 through 2027.

Special teams coordinator/running backs coach Greg Knox will serve as the Gators' interim coach for their game against Florida State next weekend. 

For more Gators news, head over to All Gators.

