Here's How Much Florida Owes Dan Mullen in Buyout Money After His Dismissal
Florida fired coach Dan Mullen on Sunday, one day after his team's 24–23 overtime loss to Missouri.
Mullen, 49, went 34–15 over three-plus seasons with the Gators, but Florida fell to 5–6 this year after a fifth consecutive loss in SEC play.
The university will owe Mullen $12 million in buyout money after Sunday's dismissal. He will receive $6 million over the next 30 days before receiving $1 million every July 15 through 2027.
SI Recommends
Special teams coordinator/running backs coach Greg Knox will serve as the Gators' interim coach for their game against Florida State next weekend.
More College Football Coverage:
- How Utah Got Its Groove Back in Time to Play Pac-12 Spoiler
- Coaching Carousel Notebook: Is This the Year Napier Makes His Move?
- Forde-Yard Dash: Which College Football Teams Can Overthrow The Usual Champions?
- All Gators: Priority Gators DT Target Chris McClellan Sets Commitment Date
For more Gators news, head over to All Gators.