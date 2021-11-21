Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Florida Fires Dan Mullen After Loss to Missouri

Author:

Florida announced Sunday it has fired coach Dan Mullen.

Special teams coordinator and running backs coach Greg Knox will serve as Florida's interim coach vs. Florida State

Mullen, 49, posted a 34–15 record in three-plus seasons at Florida. The Gators registered a 10-win and 11-win season in 2018 and 2019, but the program has struggled of late. Florida went 8–4 in 2020, and it fell to 5–6 in 2021 after an overtime loss to Missouri on Saturday.

Florida will pay Mullen a $12 million buyout, per the Associated Press. He will receive $6 million over the next 30 days before receiving $1 million every July 15 through 2027.

Mullen's dismissal marks the latest marquee program to enter the coaching market. LSU and USC will also be searching for coaches this offseason along with the Gators. 

