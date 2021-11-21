Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
NCAAF
Missouri Beats Florida in Overtime On Two-Point Conversion to Earn Bowl Eligibility

Author:

Missouri grabbed its sixth win of the year to earn bowl eligibility on Saturday after defeating Florida in a 24–23 thriller in overtime. 

After the Gators opened up overtime with a touchdown, Tigers running back Tyler Badie scored on a 13-yard run that set up a two-point try for the win instead of the extra point. The risk paid off for Eli Drinkwitz's squad. 

Quarterback Connor Bazelak faked the handoff but was pressured off the edge. He heaved a fadeaway pass to the end zone and found a wide open Daniel Parker for the walk-off win. 

Parker was rushed by his teammates in celebration as Memorial Stadium erupted. Missouri improved to 6–5 and has guaranteed itself a bowl appearance. Meanwhile, the Gators fall to 5–6 and will fight for bowl eligibility next week against the Seminoles, who will also need a win to reach a bowl game.

For more Gators news, head over to All Gators

