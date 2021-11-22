Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
NCAAF
Michigan RB Uses NIL Money to Buy Thanksgiving Turkeys for Families in Need

Author:

Michigan running back Blake Corum may have come up with one of the most wholesome uses of name, image and likeness (NIL) money yet: Thanksgiving turkeys for families in need. 

The sophomore held a "Giving Back 2 Give Thanks" event of Sunday where he teamed up with local organizations and Michigan teammate Nikhai Hill-Green to distribute Thanksgiving goods in Ypsilanti, Mich. 

“I’ve always given back, whether it’s a football camp or small things,” Corum told The Detroit News. “I’ve always invested in giving back to my community and trying to get the next generation to live out their dreams. Thanksgiving was coming along, NIL is going really good, and I told my dad, 'I’m going to buy 100 turkeys.'"

Through his foundation, Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart helped direct Corum to local charities, which doubled the amount of turkeys he intended to give away to more than 200. The event also passed out milk, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese and canned goods. 

"When I was growing up in the athletic world, people helped me," Corum said. "They looked out, they helped me. I didn’t really need much, but people were there for me. I just wanted to be able to give back in any way possible whether it be giving out turkeys, just small things that put a smile on someone’s face.

"It’s an important holiday. Everyone deserves to have a nice little meal."

Along with senior Hassan Haskins's 1,063 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, Corum has given the Wolverines a standout one-two punch with 778 yards and 10 touchdowns of his own.

Corum has missed Michigan's last two games with an ankle injury, but is hoping to be available to face rival Ohio State this weekend, according to The Detroit News. 

For more Michigan news, head over to Wolverine Digest

