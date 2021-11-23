Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
NCAAF
Mike Gundy Doesn't Think Bedlam Rivalry Will Continue After Oklahoma Moves to SEC

Author:

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy said Thursday he does not believe the Bedlam rivalry to continue when Oklahoma moves to the SEC.

The Sooners accepted an invitation to join the SEC along with Texas in late July. It has not been determined when the two schools will depart the Big 12.

"I don’t think it’s a realistic thing that’s going to happen based on the business side of Power 5 conference football," Gundy said Monday regarding the Bedlam rivalry. "That’s just my opinion. I could be wrong. I’m not getting that from anybody."

Gundy noted his displeasure as one of college football's best rivalries faces its final chapters.

"I’m a traditionalist and I didn’t like any of it," Gundy said. "I didn’t like when the Big 12 broke up whenever that was and Missouri and Nebraska headed out. And then, I didn’t like any of it. I liked it the way it was. I liked it. I thought the divisions were good."

"I just liked it that way, so, I mean, I’m not fired up about any of it, but, obviously, it doesn’t make a difference what I think.”

Oklahoma leads the all-time Bedlam series 90–18–7, including six straight victories. Both teams enter Saturday's matchup in Stillwater at 10–1, 7–1 Big 12. 

