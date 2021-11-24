Saturday's matchup in Ann Arbor between Ohio State and Michigan is perhaps the premier matchup of the college football season, with the contest holding significant implications in the chase for the College Football Playoff. And there's far more than postseason stakes at play.

It's been nearly two years since the last time Ohio State faced Michigan. The game was canceled in 2020 after the Wolverines had numerous positive COVID-19 tests, though that explanation isn't sitting well with everyone in Columbus.

“There’s a prevailing feeling in the city and around the program that the game could have been played,” former Ohio State linebacker Bobby Carpenter told Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger on Wednesday. “Given how the outcome was probably predetermined, maybe Michigan took an easy way out. A lot of people feel that way, including those in the Woody Hayes Center.”

Carpenter enjoyed plenty of success against the Wolverines in his two seasons with Ohio State. He won the rivalry battle in both 2004 and 2005, a pair of results that have become commonplace across the last two decades. The Buckeyes enter Saturday winning 15 of their last 16 matchups vs. Michigan, with the Wolverines's last win coming in 2011.

Both Ohio State and Michigan enter Saturday at 10–1. Kickoff is slated for Noon ET.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Ohio State news, head over to Buckeyes Now.