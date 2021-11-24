Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Former Ohio State LB Bobby Carpenter: Michigan Took 'Easy Way Out' in Cancelling 2020 Matchup

Author:

Saturday's matchup in Ann Arbor between Ohio State and Michigan is perhaps the premier matchup of the college football season, with the contest holding significant implications in the chase for the College Football Playoff. And there's far more than postseason stakes at play.

It's been nearly two years since the last time Ohio State faced Michigan. The game was canceled in 2020 after the Wolverines had numerous positive COVID-19 tests, though that explanation isn't sitting well with everyone in Columbus.

“There’s a prevailing feeling in the city and around the program that the game could have been played,” former Ohio State linebacker Bobby Carpenter told Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger on Wednesday. “Given how the outcome was probably predetermined, maybe Michigan took an easy way out. A lot of people feel that way, including those in the Woody Hayes Center.”

SI Recommends

Carpenter enjoyed plenty of success against the Wolverines in his two seasons with Ohio State. He won the rivalry battle in both 2004 and 2005, a pair of results that have become commonplace across the last two decades. The Buckeyes enter Saturday winning 15 of their last 16 matchups vs. Michigan, with the Wolverines's last win coming in 2011.

Both Ohio State and Michigan enter Saturday at 10–1. Kickoff is slated for Noon ET. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Ohio State news, head over to Buckeyes Now.

YOU MAY LIKE

Aaron Rodgers throws downfield while both feet are off the ground during a game against the Bears
NFL

Aaron Rodgers Doesn't Have COVID Toe, Calls Out WSJ

"I have a fractured toe," Rodgers said.

USATSI_16878556
College Football

For Cincinnati, Opportunity of a Lifetime Is Within Reach

In a sport that rewards privilege and protects the powerful, Cincinnati is the working person's insurgent, inching closer to that elusive playoff berth.

Mike DeWine speaking.
Extra Mustard

Ohio, Michigan Governors Place Wager Ahead of The Game

The two state governors will be wagering food from their respective states.

Joel Embiid enters a game.
NBA

Report: Optimism About Joel Embiid Returning vs. T-Wolves on Saturday

There is reportedly optimism that 76ers center Joel Embiid will return to play on Saturday vs. the Timberwolves.

bears-lions-thanksgiving-watch
Fantasy

Picks, Props and DFS Plays for the Thanksgiving Tripleheader

Sebastien-Haller-Ajax-Goal-Record-UCL
Soccer

Ajax Striker Haller Makes Champions League History

Not even Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi can claim this record.

harbaugh day
Extra Mustard

Harbaugh, Day Asked To Say Something Nice About Their Rival

One refused.

richard-jefferson-lebron-james
College Football

Ohio State Vs. Michigan: Looking Back on ‘The Spot,’ Five Years On

In the rivalry’s 100th meeting, they played their first overtime game.

Member Exclusive