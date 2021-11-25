Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
QB Jackson Arnold Accounts for Seven Scores in Freak of the Week Performance
QB Jackson Arnold Accounts for Seven Scores in Freak of the Week Performance

2023 Texas quarterback prospect dominating in first year as varsity starter
SBLive Sports Photo

2023 Texas quarterback prospect dominating in first year as varsity starter

"Freak" is a term thrown around too much in the sports world, but sometimes, it's the first phrase that crowds the cranium when a gaudy athletic feat takes place.

What about an entire game's worth of head-turning and gasps?

SI All-American continues its salute to these dominant high school football players in a weekly feature, aptly titled 'Freak of the Week,' going out to a remarkable Friday night performance. Scores of top playoff efforts went down last week, but a class of 2023 recruit in the Lone Star State had a stat line that required a double take. 

Jackson Arnold is the latest Freak of the Week after accounting for seven touchdowns -- five passing and two rushing -- in a runaway victory for Denton (Texas) Guyer High School over Dallas Jesuit in the second round of the state playoffs. 

The junior, who would go on to be offered by Nick Saban and Alabama 48 hours after the performance, threw for 351 yards in the dominant win. Six of the seven scores came in the first half of football.

“He’s a really good player,” Guyer Head Coach Rodney Webb said of Arnold. “He’s got great arm talent, he’s a great decision-maker. The offensive line did a great job protecting tonight. He had a lot of time to throw and I’m sure happy he plays for the Guyer Wildcats.”

At 6'2", 205 pounds, Arnold is extremely coveted amid the playoff run. In his first year as the clear-cut starter, he has amassed about 20 scholarship offers to his name, from Ohio State to Ole Miss and Cincinnati in addition to the new tender from the Crimson Tide. 

“I just had a great supporting cast around me,” Arnold said after the game. “My receivers’ ability to get open and our ability to run honestly just made the difference today.

"It definitely boosts our confidence. This is a huge win...it's really awesome to show out on how we practiced this week."

Arnold, who will lead Denton Guyer against Trophy Club (Texas) Byron Nelson in Round 3 of the state playoffs, spoke to SBLive Sports following his Freak of the Week performance:

