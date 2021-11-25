QB Jackson Arnold Accounts for Seven Scores in Freak of the Week Performance

"Freak" is a term thrown around too much in the sports world, but sometimes, it's the first phrase that crowds the cranium when a gaudy athletic feat takes place.

What about an entire game's worth of head-turning and gasps?

SI All-American continues its salute to these dominant high school football players in a weekly feature, aptly titled 'Freak of the Week,' going out to a remarkable Friday night performance. Scores of top playoff efforts went down last week, but a class of 2023 recruit in the Lone Star State had a stat line that required a double take.

Jackson Arnold is the latest Freak of the Week after accounting for seven touchdowns -- five passing and two rushing -- in a runaway victory for Denton (Texas) Guyer High School over Dallas Jesuit in the second round of the state playoffs.

The junior, who would go on to be offered by Nick Saban and Alabama 48 hours after the performance, threw for 351 yards in the dominant win. Six of the seven scores came in the first half of football.

“He’s a really good player,” Guyer Head Coach Rodney Webb said of Arnold. “He’s got great arm talent, he’s a great decision-maker. The offensive line did a great job protecting tonight. He had a lot of time to throw and I’m sure happy he plays for the Guyer Wildcats.”

At 6'2", 205 pounds, Arnold is extremely coveted amid the playoff run. In his first year as the clear-cut starter, he has amassed about 20 scholarship offers to his name, from Ohio State to Ole Miss and Cincinnati in addition to the new tender from the Crimson Tide.

“I just had a great supporting cast around me,” Arnold said after the game. “My receivers’ ability to get open and our ability to run honestly just made the difference today.

"It definitely boosts our confidence. This is a huge win...it's really awesome to show out on how we practiced this week."

Arnold, who will lead Denton Guyer against Trophy Club (Texas) Byron Nelson in Round 3 of the state playoffs, spoke to SBLive Sports following his Freak of the Week performance:

2021 Freak of the Week Archive

Week 0 - Pike Road (Ala.) Quarterback Iverson Hooks

Week 1 - Port St. Lucie (Fla.) Running Back Eden James

Week 2 - Gautier (Miss.) Quarterback Kaden Irving

Week 3 - Millville (N.J.) Running Back LeQuint Allen

Week 4 - Santa Rosa Beach (Fla.) South Walton Tight End Pearce Spurlin III

Week 5 - Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine Military Quarterback Holden Geriner

Week 6 - Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei Quarterback Elijah Brown

Week 7 - St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood Defensive Back Terrell Crosby

Week 8 - Poulsbo (Wash.) North Kitsap Quarterback Colton Brewer

Week 9 - Tracy (Calif.) Kimball Quarterback Nicholas Coronado

Week 10 - Tiger (Ga.) Rabun County QB Gunner Stockton, Rockwall (Texas) QB Braedyn Locke

Week 11 - Medina (Ohio) Quarterback Drew Allar

Week 12 - Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic Quarterback Alex Brown

Have a Freak of the Week nominee? Tweet @SIAllAmerican or @SBLiveSports each weekend for a chance to be featured!